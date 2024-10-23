JONATHAN JANSEN | Boys schools are as toxic as it gets
That is not to say, however, that the onus for violent behaviour lies alone with a school like Bishops, where a boy landed in hospital after a brutal attack
23 October 2024 - 21:38
Should we rethink the role of boys schools in South Africa? Two highly disturbing events demand that the question be grappled with by education authorities, but also by parents and teachers in the schools themselves. We ignore the signs at our peril...
