EDITORIAL | The perks more than anything will keep the GNU stable
The fracas over Ramaphosa’s pro-Putin utterances has triggered anxieties about whether the GNU will last, but the ANC and the DA have too much to lose
24 October 2024 - 21:43
The storm over whether Russia is an “ally” of South Africa and related political skirmishes may create anxieties for those wondering if the government of national unity will eventually prove as unstable as our hung municipalities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.