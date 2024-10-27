EDITORIAL | Securing the borders is a task that needs to be taken seriously
The Aldicarb chemical found in a pesticide called Temik is said to have been brought into the country and distributed, though this type of pesticide is officially banned in SA
27 October 2024 - 20:32
After weeks of torment and shock over a spate of poisonings mainly affecting children who bought snacks from tuck shops, it turns out an illegal pesticide sold on the black market is to blame for the deaths of more than eight children in the past few weeks...
