PALI LEHOHLA | What Mboweni talked about sadly came to pass
His message on administered prices was truly profound
27 October 2024 - 20:32
Administered prices are a tool by which governments cushion the poor and strategically shield primary domestic industries. It is a strategic government instrument through which governments intervene to ensure that the vagaries of markets do not harm the poor. So goods and services such as electricity, mealie meal, Lucky Star, tripe, samp, paraffin, diesel and transport cannot be priced above a government-set limit...
