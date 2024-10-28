Opinion & Analysis

WATCH | Why does SA treat drug addiction as a criminal, rather than a health, problem?

'Health Beat' examines South Africa’s drugs policy and finds out why policing and health are operating in silos, instead of following our National Drug Master Plan

28 October 2024 - 21:19 By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Jessica Pitchford, Mia Malan, Thatego Mashabela, Yolanda Mdzeke, Ruan Visser and Floris Kotze
Police follow the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act of 1992, which says drug use is criminal.
South Africa’s National Drug Master Plan recognises drug addiction as a chronic disease that affects the brain and behaviour. 

It says human rights — instead of prejudice — should underpin how the country fights against drugs. That’s why it recommends harm reduction strategies, such as opioid replacement therapy, where drug users are given methadone to curb their withdrawal symptoms and to eventually wean some of them off opioids. 

But instead, police follow the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act of 1992, which says drug use is criminal.

Police target low-level drug mules and go through a cycle of arrests and re-offending that wastes resources and achieves little.

Here’s why — and how — we should treat addiction as a public health, rather than a criminal, problem.

#Harmreduction #DrugDependence Health Beat examines South Africa’s drugs policy and finds out why policing and health are operating in silos, instead of following our National Drug Master Plan.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

