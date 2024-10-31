EDITORIAL | Older workers are not a burden, they are invaluable mentors for future leaders
Finance minister has allocated R11bn to encourage elderly civil servants who may not possess critical skills to opt for early retirement in a bid to curtail the government's high wage bill
31 October 2024 - 21:38
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament, which can be labelled a difficult budget because of, among other things, a R22.3bn revenue shortfall...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.