KHUMO KUMALO | It's time for unity and collective government action that is for the people
There needs to be a shift from political promises to accountability and action to bring South Africans back into the conversation
31 October 2024 - 21:19
South Africa is a nation fuelled by hope, circumventing the hate that fuels many political engagements and dynamics around the world. However, as struggle becomes synonymous with the South African people, could we be on track for a shift in political engagement and our expectations of political parties?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.