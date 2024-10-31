Opinion & Analysis

SURAYA DADOO | South Africa: fighting genocide in Gaza ... and being complicit?

Between October 2023 and October 2024, SA exported more than a million tonnes of coal to Israel. Cutting this supply would significantly hinder Israel’s war effort

31 October 2024 - 21:19 By Suraya Dadoo

On Monday, South Africa continued its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and delivered evidence showing how the Israeli government is violating the Genocide Convention in its ongoing bombardment and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Maimane’s pass-rate ambitions need an education system to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | City of Joburg needs to wake up and solve the issue of problem ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Eskom price hikes: piling the pressure on users is not the answer Opinion & Analysis
  4. OPINION | SA's fight against extreme poverty needs a new strategy Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s friendship with autocratic countries will end in tears Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Interview with Nasreddine Nabi | Carling Knockout | Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi ...
Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor