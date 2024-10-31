SURAYA DADOO | South Africa: fighting genocide in Gaza ... and being complicit?
Between October 2023 and October 2024, SA exported more than a million tonnes of coal to Israel. Cutting this supply would significantly hinder Israel’s war effort
31 October 2024 - 21:19
On Monday, South Africa continued its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and delivered evidence showing how the Israeli government is violating the Genocide Convention in its ongoing bombardment and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza...
