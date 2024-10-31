TOM EATON | All aboard the MKP, the Ark to weather any political storm
To understand where ANC begins and MKP ends, think of the biblical myth of the end-time vessel
31 October 2024 - 21:19
Today, the leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MKP) will attend a hearing at which he will tell the ANC — an entirely separate party — that he should still, in fact, be a member of the ANC; a party which, I remind you, he campaigned against in May’s election. ..
