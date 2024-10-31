Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | All aboard the MKP, the Ark to weather any political storm

To understand where ANC begins and MKP ends, think of the biblical myth of the end-time vessel

31 October 2024 - 21:19
Tom Eaton Columnist

Today, the leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MKP) will attend a hearing at which he will tell the ANC — an entirely separate party — that he should still, in fact, be a member of the ANC; a party which, I remind you, he campaigned against in May’s election. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | You can delete your tweets, but TV footage is harder to erase Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Marriage of (in)convenience: what Ramaphosa will condemn and what ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The class of 2024 has its work cut out, but spare a thought for the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | De Lille’s brain must’ve taken a sho’t left to propose ‘cops for ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The Great Replacement of cautious, balanced reportage in US politics Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Maimane’s pass-rate ambitions need an education system to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | City of Joburg needs to wake up and solve the issue of problem ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Eskom price hikes: piling the pressure on users is not the answer Opinion & Analysis
  4. OPINION | SA's fight against extreme poverty needs a new strategy Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s friendship with autocratic countries will end in tears Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Interview with Nasreddine Nabi | Carling Knockout | Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi ...
Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor