ANDREW RUSSELL | HEALA needs to tell the truth about the sugar tax
What South Africa needs is jobs, less hunger, and a better understanding of local food security challenges — not top-down solutions driven by foreign interests funding local NGOs
03 November 2024 - 20:35
Over a quarter of children aged five and under in South Africa are stunted, meaning they do not have sufficient food to develop properly – a catastrophe that needs to be urgently addressed. However, what hungry people do not need are policy proposals that will lead to more poverty – the major reason there is such a prevalence of food insecurity in the first place...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.