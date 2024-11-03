MAVA SCOTT | Communications conundrum in the GNU is a signal to talk things through

The public spat and jostling that is playing itself out in the government communication space is a design of politics and only politicians must untangle this riddle. To place the blame squarely on the doorstep of the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) is to avoid the real issue, which is the careful navigation of the political space that the country finds itself post the elections of May 29.

The reality is that the melting pot of the government of nationality unity was never going to be a plain sailing exercise from all angles of political governance, including the contentious space of communications. The sentiment of the English writer HG Wells that “no passion in the world is equal to the passion to alter someone else’s draft” is all written on the walls of South Africa’s current political landscape.

That certain members of the GNU will use the grand platform of government to churn out political communications comes as no surprise. What is concerning is when such manoeuvres get equated to a failure of a government communications system as a whole. Since its inception, the GCIS has steadfastly implemented its mandate, which is to deliver effective strategic government communication and proactively communicate with the public about government policies, plans, programmes and achievements.

This position was bolstered by the adoption of a formal communications policy for all government institutions in 2018, which sought to streamline and strengthen government communications. There is a distinction to be made between political communications, which in the main are driven by narrow political interests and communications as a tool to inform and empower citizens for a better future.