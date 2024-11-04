EDITORIAL | Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with

It doesn’t help that the national taxi body’s Mpumalanga chair has defended the bullying, claiming patrollers are doing their job to protect taxi drivers

A video which showed a taxi patrol car weaving dangerously in an attempt to block a vehicle on the N4 highway for allegedly picking up passengers in Mpumalanga delivers in high definition the extent of lawlessness in our country...