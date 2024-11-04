Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with

It doesn’t help that the national taxi body’s Mpumalanga chair has defended the bullying, claiming patrollers are doing their job to protect taxi drivers

04 November 2024 - 21:24 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

A video which showed a taxi patrol car weaving dangerously in an attempt to block a vehicle on the N4 highway for allegedly picking up passengers in Mpumalanga delivers in high definition the extent of lawlessness in our country...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with Opinion & Analysis
  2. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Eat your hearts out — Botswana shows the way Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Win or lose, Trump will be with us for years to come Opinion & Analysis
  4. OPINION | How to take on the problem of the ‘rudderless’ GCIS Opinion & Analysis
  5. SHUDU MUSIDA | Bullying is rampant in SA and devastating to kids’ mental health Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS