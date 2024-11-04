ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Eat your hearts out — Botswana shows the way
Citizens stood up to demand change, something we in South Africa can only dream of
04 November 2024 - 21:25
Botswana and its people have shown the way forward in the maturing of democracy in our region. Across what used to be known as the frontline states, the liberation movements tend to rule in perpetuity as a result of political complacency. Elections, quite frankly, had a tendency of being predetermined. ..
