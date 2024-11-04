SHUDU MUSIDA | Bullying is rampant in SA and devastating to kids’ mental health
We owe it to every child to ensure their right to a safe and happy childhood
04 November 2024 - 21:24
Bullying has a crippling effect on a child’s mental health that can last a lifetime. I know this all too well, as someone who was mercilessly bullied as a child. Growing up, I was a joyful, smiling child — so much so, that I earned myself the nickname “Happy Shudu”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.