Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Win or lose, Trump will be with us for years to come

For tens of millions of Americans a Kamala Harris win would just signal that tyranny has taken hold

04 November 2024 - 21:25
Tom Eaton Columnist

The official narrative about Tuesday’s election in the US is that Nobody knows which way the election is going to go, perhaps because nobody wants to think about it going to the courts, then Fox News, then the streets...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | The idea that ‘it won’t happen here’ will come back to haunt ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. ANDREW RUSSELL | HEALA needs to tell the truth about the sugar tax Opinion & Analysis
  3. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Children belong in playgrounds, not in coffins due to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Spirit of Adwa lives on in Africa as the continent holds the key ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | All aboard the MKP, the Ark to weather any political storm Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The History of boxing legend Brian Mitchell on Super Saturday
Dingaan Thobela | Boxing fraternity remembers former world champion