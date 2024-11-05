EDITORIAL | Lifman’s killing raises more questions than answers
Mark Lifman was no stranger to controversy, having over several years been accused, and cleared, of various crimes. Time will tell if there were secrets he took to the grave
05 November 2024 - 22:39
Businessman, property developer, poker player, golfer and philanthropist. That was the public persona of alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman who was assassinated in broad daylight on Sunday in the parking lot of the Garden Route Mall in George...
