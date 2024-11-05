LUCKY MATHEBULA | The GNU is more of a hegemonic risk than a tactical necessity
The rise of personalities as figures of political power is detrimental to the ideological growth of the ANC as the leader of the GNU
05 November 2024 - 22:36
As South Africans celebrate or reflect on the 100 days and counting of the GNU, it is essential to ask: what does the GNU mean for South African politics? Like any system, especially within the context of politics, the GNU is growing into a catastrophically fragile ensemble that can suddenly lurch into chaos as a result of an accumulation of factors...
