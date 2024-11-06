EDITORIAL | What next for democracy under Donald Trump?
Questions are being raised about the direction of foreign policy, particularly with regards to SA, Ukraine and Israel, once Trump returns to the White House
06 November 2024 - 21:17
The US electorate voted overwhelmingly for a convicted felon, the first US president to so be convicted. What’s worse, he is convicted of trying to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Not quite a storm for Americans, it seems...
