TOM EATON | How Donald Trump was resurrected from a political grave and ascended to the White House
American voters have abandoned their last liberal pretences of morality and voted for self interest
07 November 2024 - 21:40
This week Donald Trump crawled out of a political grave marked ‘Twice-Impeached Insurrectionist Rapist’ to sweep the US elections, and now the postmortems are stacking up faster than classified files stored in his Mar-A-Lago bathroom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.