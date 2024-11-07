Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | How Donald Trump was resurrected from a political grave and ascended to the White House

American voters have abandoned their last liberal pretences of morality and voted for self interest

07 November 2024 - 21:40
Tom Eaton Columnist

This week Donald Trump crawled out of a political grave marked ‘Twice-Impeached Insurrectionist Rapist’ to sweep the US elections, and now the postmortems are stacking up faster than classified files stored in his Mar-A-Lago bathroom...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Julius Malema is the architect of the EFF’s winter of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Sadc’s response to Mozambique’s post-election upheaval is ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mauritius general elections 2024: a democratic crossroads under scrutiny Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | How Donald Trump was resurrected from a political grave and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Malema’s respect seems to be reserved for only a few women, not ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Bringing Formula 1 BACK to South Africa!
Sundowns' Brazilian star attacker Lucas Ribeiro would consider playing for ...