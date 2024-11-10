PALI LEHOHLA | The David vs Goliath battle to conquer the data revolution’s dark side
At one point it looked as if Africans would be swallowed up by the developed world, but the hunted has become the hunter
10 November 2024 - 21:11
Information is a non-rival commodity. It knows no scarcity. Yet the market vultures would like to create scarcity and do what markets do with regards to demand and supply. Increase price when demand increases, and squeeze competition and rivals out. It is a story of David vs Goliath. It is a story of one South African fighting the greed and injustice of the multinationals, and this South African came out victorious...
