EDITORIAL | Wanted: an intelligent and manageable plan to turn the water crisis around
The department of water and sanitation needs to take a leaf out of the department of electricity's book
12 November 2024 - 21:24
The announcement by water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina that water supply will be reduced in the City of Johannesburg from Thursday to dodge potential long-term water-shedding raises questions about the water budget and commitment to fixing and addressing maintenance problems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.