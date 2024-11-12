KHUMO KUMALO | Jacob Zuma’s checkmate: endgame for Cyril and Malema
The checkmate scenario would leave President Cyril Ramaphosa with a worse problem than he started with
12 November 2024 - 21:24
With the slow gutting of the EFF and the growing internal conflicts within the ANC, Jacob Zuma would only aim to make both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema concede defeat to the brilliance of the mind that is Zuma. We ought to establish motive, though much of it may come off as conspiracy. It is important we provide significantly greater thought to the political chess being played. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.