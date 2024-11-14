Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Fake-food factories must be a wake-up call for authorities

Recent spate of food poisoning cases has highlighted the importance of absolute vigilance in ensuring that expired or contaminated food does not make it into outlets

14 November 2024 - 04:30 By TIMES LIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

South Africans are a creative bunch, especially when it comes to making a buck. A stagnant economy has made sure of this...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Fake-food factories must be a wake-up call for authorities Opinion & Analysis
  2. OPINION | Stilfontein humanitarian crisis: another mine-induced massacre ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | What the average American cannot see Opinion & Analysis
  4. KHUMO KUMALO | Jacob Zuma’s checkmate: endgame for Cyril and Malema Opinion & Analysis
  5. OTSHEPENG MAZIBUKO | SA’s water woes: scarcity, governance and sustainable ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS