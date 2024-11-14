JONATHAN JANSEN | What the average American cannot see
Trump's brand of authoritarian populism came just at the right time, mixed with an unusual hold over his MAGA base
14 November 2024 - 04:30
I happened to be in the US in both weeks (2016 and 2024) Donald Trump was elected president. In both cases, the outcome was bewildering, especially now. How on earth can a man who is a rapist, convicted felon, racist and manifestly incompetent become the leader of the most powerful economy and military in the world?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.