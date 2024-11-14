Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | What the average American cannot see

Trump's brand of authoritarian populism came just at the right time, mixed with an unusual hold over his MAGA base

14 November 2024 - 04:30

I happened to be in the US in both weeks (2016 and 2024) Donald Trump was elected president. In both cases, the outcome was bewildering, especially now. How on earth can a man who is a rapist, convicted felon, racist and manifestly incompetent become the leader of the most powerful economy and military in the world?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Fake-food factories must be a wake-up call for authorities Opinion & Analysis
  2. OPINION | Stilfontein humanitarian crisis: another mine-induced massacre ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | What the average American cannot see Opinion & Analysis
  4. KHUMO KUMALO | Jacob Zuma’s checkmate: endgame for Cyril and Malema Opinion & Analysis
  5. OTSHEPENG MAZIBUKO | SA’s water woes: scarcity, governance and sustainable ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum
This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS