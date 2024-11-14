KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Ramaphosa: a shockingly absent and aloof president

While the government of Ramaphosa remains inept, we the citizens do nothing about it, passively accepting our substandard way of life

It strikes me as immensely cruel that it had to take the deaths of many children in different parts of the country over a long time before our president thought it necessary to finally say something to reassure us that the government is on top of the poisoning pandemic that has shocked the nation. ..