TOM EATON | Plumb the depths — and be careful not to be ‘trapped’
As the siege in North West unfolds, South Africans are caught in a bind: dealing with breakers of the law may imply suspending that same law
15 November 2024 - 04:30
As cabinet ministers say that the 4,000 zama zamas “trapped” underground at a Stilfontein mine should be “smoked out”, and some on social media want them left for dead, many minds seem entirely made up. Which is strange given all the questions that remain...
