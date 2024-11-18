JUSTICE MALALA | Government has become as cold, callous and inhumane as our former oppressors
Nelson Mandela, who instructed us to build a country based on human rights, is surely weeping right now seeing what we have become
18 November 2024 - 04:38
At which point after their freedom do the oppressed forget their history and experience and become like their oppressors? When do those who have claimed a higher moral and ethical compass cast their noble history aside and give in to the base and cruel instincts that drove their oppressors?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.