Opinion & Analysis

NAOMI LEVITT | SA’s diabetes scourge: are targets high enough and policies implemented?

If only half of those living with diabetes have their disease under control, then the other half has a higher risk of complications

20 November 2024 - 04:30 By Naomi Levitt

Diabetes is an escalating public health threat in South Africa, which has the highest diabetes prevalence in sub-Saharan Africa. The Chronic Disease Initiative for Africa estimates that four million people in SA have diabetes, yet only 50-60% of these are diagnosed...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Shiver me timbers — what’s going on with the shrinking navy? Opinion & Analysis
  2. VERONICCA MOLEFE | It's time for a change in how we approach conversations ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. NAOMI LEVITT | SA’s diabetes scourge: are targets high enough and policies ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Blitz is good, but long-term strategy is key to ending contaminated ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | ‘Smoke them out’, shake monkeys out of a tree — what’s the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Russia begins mass production of radiation-resistant bomb shelters | REUTERS
Band Aid 30 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? (2014)