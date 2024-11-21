Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | A loveless education deters pupils from learning

A pedagogy that centres love does not, however, imply that anything goes in our relationship with schoolchildren

21 November 2024 - 04:30

What could a pedagogy of love look like in South African classrooms? At the moment, our teaching has been reduced to a string of pedagogical tricks to help pupils get over the line, pass their examinations and protect the reputation of the school. In consequence, a dangerous instrumentalism has come to define our teaching where content coverage (completion) is a means to a narrow end (passing). What counts as education has long left the classroom. ..

