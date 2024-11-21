SHEINA KIYARA | India’s maritime ambitions will help the Global South set sail
Port development project includes construction of world's largest maritime complex
21 November 2024 - 04:30
A world plagued by trade wars requires trade diplomacy to uphold international law. The UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement are threatened by cyber warfare, deadly pollution and the exploitation of marine labour. Because 90% of global goods are transported by sea, the global maritime order must be protected at all costs...
