Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | No-one needs a prophet to tell them Mboro is a holey man

Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng's high jinks should be met with a large dose of scepticism

22 November 2024 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

This week, as Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng dragged a large wooden cross through the streets en route to his court appointment, we were reminded that while God might work in mysterious ways, clever businessmen often work in extremely obvious ones...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | A loveless education deters pupils from learning Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It’s high time for Ramaphosa to deal with Simelane Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | No-one needs a prophet to tell them Mboro is a holey man Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | ‘Smoke them out’, shake monkeys out of a tree — what’s the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The Stilfontein miners impasse is a test for the strength of our ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
What is WikiHouse?