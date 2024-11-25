Opinion & Analysis

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

AFRIKA TIKKUN | Empowering women through education and support

Beyond education, the work of Afrika Tikkun’s social services team plays an essential role in supporting women and families in the community

25 November 2024 - 04:30 By Afrika Tikkun

As the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani marks the occasion by highlighting its efforts to break the cycles of violence and poverty that affect so many women in our communities. Through a focus on education, skills development and unwavering support, the organisation is making significant strides towards empowering women and building a brighter future — inside and outside the classroom...

