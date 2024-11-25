International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
AFRIKA TIKKUN | Empowering women through education and support
Beyond education, the work of Afrika Tikkun’s social services team plays an essential role in supporting women and families in the community
25 November 2024 - 04:30
As the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani marks the occasion by highlighting its efforts to break the cycles of violence and poverty that affect so many women in our communities. Through a focus on education, skills development and unwavering support, the organisation is making significant strides towards empowering women and building a brighter future — inside and outside the classroom...
