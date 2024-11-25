JUSTICE MALALA | We underestimate Zuma at our peril
Without Zuma, MK Party is nothing — infighting in the party will be significant and will break it, but that won't happen soon though, writes Justice Malala
25 November 2024 - 04:30
You would be terribly misguided if you chose not to believe former president Jacob Zuma when he says that he intends to merge all “black” political parties in South Africa and then, as a final act, take over the ANC. Zuma almost always carries out his threats — unless he does not want you to know what he intends to do next..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.