NOLUBABALO MCINGA | Pursuit of true freedom: break the chains of economic oppression and resist corporate control
Government policy and commitments cannot only protect the interest of the wealthy and the elite at the expense of the most vulnerable communities
26 November 2024 - 04:30
For ordinary people, working people and the middle class, the past has been painful. We probably all know what colonialism and apartheid has done to most South Africans. We all know the promise of 1994 and all its shocks to the lives of ordinary people. Many South Africans still face social, cultural and economic injustice. Not just inferior education and health — land, housing and transport injustices too. Spatial injustice remains embedded in the social and economic outlook of South Africa. This too must be overturned! ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.