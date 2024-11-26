QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Russia’s duplicity: the exploitation of African women to win Ukraine war
Young women have been and are being lured into a brutal programme that targets vulnerable countries in a time of economic hardship
26 November 2024 - 04:30
As we mark 16 days of no violence against women, it is worth reflecting on how the Russian war has affected African women. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now well into its third year, has resulted in Russia losing more than 600,000 soldiers and untold billions of dollars in its war machinery. This has pushed the Russian military-industrial complex into overdrive as it attempts to sustain the war effort without much success. ..
