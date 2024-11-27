Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Mapaila’s inconsistent SACP has lost all credibility

By declining ANC’s invitation to its ‘reflection’ of the GNU, the SACP were essentially announcing they would fight back against the Ramaphosa regime within the alliance

27 November 2024 - 04:30

In the last half of the year, it could be argued that the biggest opponents to the government of national unity have come from within the ANC, mostly those within its alliance partner, the SACP...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KHUMO KUMALO | Zuma extends hand of friendship, Malema won’t let go of history Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The activism of wanting more: lessons from Makate Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Mapaila’s inconsistent SACP has lost all credibility Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | A loveless education deters pupils from learning Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Has the MK Party scuppered the GNU as a RET deterrence? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane | Phala Phala | Gender Based Violence
Deport undocumented foreigners immediately, ANCWL tells Ramaphosa