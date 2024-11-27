KHUMO KUMALO | Zuma extends hand of friendship, Malema won’t let go of history
It was once thought the EFF CiC would bring about the liberation of black people, but it appears now that the MKP leader may lead the charge
27 November 2024 - 04:30
On Sunday morning, former president Jacob Zuma professed his love and friendship for EFF leader Julius Malema. However, Malema reminded people of how former president Zuma has done nothing for black liberation in South Africa...
