MICHAEL MYNHARDT | We need to confront HIV complacency on World Aids Day
Given that 2025 is in touching distance, it’s about time we took a look at South Africa’s progress and took stock of our successes and failures
27 November 2024 - 04:30
The fable of the boiling frog is both among the more ominous and important ones for modern life. Despite the morbid conclusion, the boiled frog remains a good cautionary tale, warning the listener or reader against complacency, a lack of awareness, and the unwillingness to address one’s own impending doom...
