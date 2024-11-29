EDITORIAL | Consumers have wised up to the Black Friday scam
The landscape of shopper behaviour has shifted from what it was
29 November 2024 - 04:30
Black Friday sales were once a highly anticipated event, promising incredible bargains and long lines of enthusiastic shoppers. However, in recent years this once-beloved tradition has evolved into a marketing gimmick that is increasingly under scrutiny and losing its charm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.