EDITORIAL | Government should prioritise the wellbeing of citizens above the comforts of politicians
Parliament and the department of public works have decided to allocate a staggering R31m towards constructing a temporary structure for legislative sittings, all under the guise of addressing safety concerns and ventilation issues
02 December 2024 - 04:30
Discomfort in South Africa, it seems, is only reserved for the electorate and the public, not politicians. In a display of misplaced priorities, parliament and the department of public works have decided to allocate a staggering R31m towards constructing a temporary structure for legislative sittings, all under the guise of addressing safety concerns and ventilation issues...
