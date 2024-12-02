LEIGH-ANN MATHYS | Propaganda war against EFF: the media and the battle of ideas to take centre stage at 3rd NPA
The media space in South Africa is controlled and dictated by a capitalist and racist establishment that has continuously sought to discredit the EFF
As the EFF gears up for our third National People’s Assembly (NPA) from December 12-15, we stand as a testament to revolutionary consistency. Over the years, the EFF has remained a force committed to anti-establishment ideals, consistent in our pursuit of land expropriation without compensation, nationalisation of strategic industries, and the realisation of free education, healthcare and housing. However, this commitment has not come without resistance, as highlighted in our third NPA discussion document on media, communications and the battle for ideas. The propaganda war waged against the EFF has evolved from smear campaigns to an openly funded ideological assault designed to undermine the movement’s growth and its challenge to South Africa’s capitalist establishment...
