LISTEN | Will Trump cut funds for SA’s HIV programmes?

A Trump administration will question South Africa’s partnership with the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar, says international HIV expert

02 December 2024 - 04:30 By Mia Malan, Danny Booysen and Yolanda Mdzeke
Residents of Lucingweni gather at the One to One Africa mobile clinic, which visits once a month and offers the same services as a government clinic. File photo.
Residents of Lucingweni gather at the One to One Africa mobile clinic, which visits once a month and offers the same services as a government clinic. File photo.
Image: Oupa Nkosi

On January 20, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the new US president — for the second time.

An international HIV expert says a Trump administration will question South Africa’s decades-long partnership with the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar.

Since 2003, Pepfar has invested more than R145bn ($8bn) in South Africa’s Aids programmes, making the country one of the fund’s largest grantees. 

For this US financial year (October 2024 — September 2025), South Africa’s Pepfar country coordinator, Saira Johnson-Qureshi, says the country received $439.5m
(R7.9bn at the current exchange rate) from Pepfar. Some of this money goes directly towards the health department, and the rest to non-governmental organisations working on HIV issues.

The health department says South Africa will also receive more than 200,000 doses of the two-monthly anti-HIV jab, CAB-LA, from Pepfar in batches over the course of 2025. About half the doses were originally scheduled to arrive in December this year.

But Trump will almost certainly cut funding for HIV programmes supporting sex workers, gay and bisexual men, drug users and transgender people, says an expert. 

In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren, who heads up the New York-based advocacy organisation, Avac, what lies ahead for South Africa’s US-funded HIV programmes after Trump takes over:

On 20 January, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the new US president — for the second time. An international HIV expert says a Trump administration will question South Africa’s decades-long partnership with the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar. More on bhekisisa.org.

Listen on Spotify:

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter

