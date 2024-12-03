Tackling HIV/Aids through inclusive health management is paramount
Stigma is still one of the biggest factors that hampers effective prevention and care
03 December 2024 - 04:30
The ongoing fight against HIV/Aids requires a renewed focus on innovative strategies that address entrenched systemic challenges. While advancements in antiretroviral therapy (ART) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) have significantly reduced HIV-related deaths and infections, issues such as stigma, inequality, programme sustainability and education gaps persist...
