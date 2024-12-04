EDITORIAL | Biden’s pardon of son reflects how murky the intersection between politics and the rule of law can be
We've witnessed first-hand how top officials, even former government ministers, acted with impunity during the Zuma years of state capture
04 December 2024 - 04:30
Would you, as a leader publicly committed to restoring the independence of the judicial system, grant your criminally convicted son an eleventh-hour presidential pardon?..
