QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Behold the symptoms of neglect by Mantashe
Mining conglomerates must recognise that sustainable practices and innovation are not just buzzwords - they are essential for long-term viability
04 December 2024 - 04:30
The mining sector has long been recognised as a vital contributor to our economy, providing jobs, supporting communities and generating revenue. However, the department of minerals has shown a disturbing lack of commitment to managing this essential industry effectively, particularly regarding small-scale and artisanal mining. This failure to implement a robust framework for these crucial sectors has not only led to the proliferation of illegal mining practices, it has also jeopardised mine safety, putting lives at risk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.