JONATHAN JANSEN | Blunders in Wilgenhof saga played right into the hands of powerful alumni
Three office-bearers are to blame here, one of whom is the chancellor — he should have never been involved in the deliberations
05 December 2024 - 04:30
After a pleasant dinner with good friends on Tuesday night, who also happen to be very influential South Africans, one of them pulled me aside on the slow walk to our cars and asked urgently: 'What is going on at Stellenbosch University?' For a long time I have said very little on the saga that is Wilgenhof, the 123-year-old men’s residence found in a panel investigation to be a place where “absolute power [was] wielded by white men without consequence” and observed “the use of such power with impunity to coerce, oppress, to victimise, to humiliate”...
