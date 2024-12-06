LUCKY MATHEBULA | The ANC’s member integrity management system needs urgent reform
It is crucial that President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the leader of the ANC, takes decisive action against corruption to restore the party’s integrity
06 December 2024 - 04:30
The ANC's member integrity management policy is adrift. The credibility of its leadership is bringing the organisation into disrepute. The effectiveness of its step-aside rule is undermined by how those in leadership react to revelations of malfeasance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.