BRENDA MADUMISE | This is absurd! Time for action on GBV is long past
SA needs heightened levels of consciousness on how to end the normalisation, tolerance and minimisation of the harms inflicted on women and girls
09 December 2024 - 04:30
Once again, the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence was observed in South Africa. It officially began on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day. We need to constantly remind ourselves that while women may constitute more than 50% of our population, they continue to suffer indignities and violence perpetrated by men...
